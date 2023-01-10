Dabaris name train-on squad

They have started preseason training.

The core of the team that landed the Central Dabaris maiden finals season has been retained with a few new faces in a bid to maintain the clubs dream run.

Meantime, the 4th edition of Central Dabaris rugby league 9s tournament is underway. The competition started on Monday January 09.

It is expected to be played across the entire central province in 13 zones before the winners come to Port Moresby for the finals in early February.

This annual offseason tournament is targeted to identify and expose more new talent from rural Central who could potentially be scouted into the Central Dabaris team.

This is its 4th year running and could be the biggest yet in terms of new teams joining the competition for the first time.