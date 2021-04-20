Dabaris jersey launch

This was witnessed today when Central Governor Robert Agarobe officiated at the team’s jersey launch and presentation ceremony.

The small but significant jersey launch and presentation took place today at the Central Provincial Government office Konedobu, Port Moresby.

Present were Central Governor Robert Agarobe, Dabaris Board members and the players.

The ceremony reaffirmed the Governor’s commitment to supporting the local rugby league franchise as part of his government’s strategic development plans which include Agriculture and Tourism.

Governor Agarobe praised the Dabaris Board and the team for their sacrifice and commitment over the two past years.

He said moving forward the government will continue to back them up.

The Dabaris have played two trial matches so far during off season with impressive results which they are looking to build on moving into the new season.

Governor Agarobe has also challenged fellow NCD governor Parkop to a set a trial match for NCDC Vipers and his Central Dabaris before the Digicel Cup season kicks off in May.