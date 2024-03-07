Dabaris, Isou Trials

This included several trial games played at the Sir John Guise stadium in Port Moresby last Saturday to consolidate their playing rosters.

Dabaris and Isou will use the two trials as a platform to give the new talents they scouted, the benefit of the doubt before finalizing their squads for 2024.

With a lot of raw talents on show and competing for spots, the physicality and intent of the game got the better of the players at times resulting in either big knocks or dangerous plays.

Dabaris Coach, Steven Ginua, though not overwhelmed by the physical aspect of the games said there’s some good talent in there that they intend to take onboard and develop.

Gunua said his other focus is to look at the potential in the forwards, especially the skills and how they attack and defend.

With players joining the Hunters this year, Coach Ginua said this opens the door for promising new talent from their junior development squad to step up and make the final 25-man squad for the 2024 season.

Gunua said they‘ll use their trial match against Wigmen on the 30th of this month to finalize his first 17 ahead of their round 1 clash with Waghi Tumbe in Minj on the 14th of April,2024.