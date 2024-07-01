Dabaris fly past Tumbe

It was a scrappy opening half for both teams. They struggled for consistency in their attacking sets and weren’t able to build any momentum which was disappointing for both coaches and fans.

From the outset, Dabaris appeared overwhelmed by their latest three game-winning spree and were caught in their game by Tumbe’s powerplay and no-nonsense defense. They did a good job to restrict Dabaris open style attacking especially when using their speed machines, Douglas Pirika and Bartholomew Evi on the edges. Both were starved of the ball for majority of the halves.

Tumbe’s perseverance to stay in the grind was rewarded when centre Jonah Moti crashed over the left corner which the bunker confirmed they had drawn first blood, 4-nil.

Coming out of their early slumber, Dabaris spine in Nicky Hasu, Lote Kuman and Mathew Wauwe finally got their troops back on the front foot with some strong carries by their forwards. Gun centre Joe Frank “the tank” was a weapon on the left edge causing problems for his former team.

From an attacking raid inside Tumbe’s half, man of the match, Stanford John created his own luck from dummy half to push his way over Tumbe’s goal line defense and stretching out to slam it down for Dabaris first try. Hasu converted to put Dabaris in the lead, 6-4, until half time.

The seesaw game continued into the second period until Dabaris were presented with another opportunity close to the line. From a 5th tackle play they switched their point of attack to left before centre Frank delivered a beautiful pass to an unmarked Lega Batia to seal the deal 10-4 at fulltime. Dabaris maintain their spot in the top 6 after Round 12.