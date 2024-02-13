Dabaris big on junior academy

Last Saturday 10th February almost 100 selected players attended the information session to register and ensure compliance with the Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League.

Training will then start under the guidance of the elite team coaching staff in preparation for the PNG Bid Academy identification program in March.

The Skel Rice Juniors League competition has been running since 2022, primarily established to provide an avenue for age-appropriate kids to participate in organised and structured competitions.

Franchise Executive Director Hubert Warupi says they have been working behind the scenes to establish a community rugby league program to strengthen player depth and build a sustainable foundation for the franchise.

The Central franchise has also had many discussions with the PNGRFL so that its programs are visible.

“We want to offer opportunities for our young generation and sport as a platform offers lifetime skills if done properly,” added Warupi.