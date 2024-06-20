Dabaris aligns plan with PNGRFL

The football club’s junior rugby league development program provides necessary support to PNG NRL bid should the bid be successful.

Chief Executive Officer of Gas Recourses Central Dabaris, Hubert Warupi, has been one of the main men behind the rollout of the Junior Rugby League Program. He said the initiative aligns well with the PNG NRL Bid.

Warupi said, “What’s helped it (Dabaris Junior Rugby League Development Program) along the way is the NRL bid program that’s coming. We’ve been able to align all our pathway programs with NRL bid and the vision that the PNGRFL has for the future growth of the game.

As much as this Junior Rugby League Program does good for the NRL Bid, it would also do great for the Central Dabaris where the Central Provincial team would draw talents from to sustain the clubs.

Warupi said, “At the Central Dabaris, we are all about making sure that we have got a sustainable platform where we have young kids continuously running through the system so we have a return back to our sponsors.”

Warupi made this comment at Central Dabaris Junior Rugby League competition’s grand final recently. He is happy the club came up with the initiative to give young Central children an opportunity to play rugby league at a tender age.

For Central Dabaris, the commitment to invest in the Junior Rugby League is primarily to give young Central boys the opportunity to play rugby league; and if they are good enough coming up the ranks, they can make in Dabaris team representing their province.