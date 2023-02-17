Dabaris 9s head to quarter finals

Pool A; running first is Marshall Bugs with 6 points and running second is Bese Eels on 4 points.

In Pool B; Buria Reds leads on 6 points and GGK trailing on second with 4 points. Pool C, Koiari Gogeas 1 with 6 points and Minaru Storms with 3 points.

In Pool D, Zivago with 6 points and running on second spot is 24 Miles with 4 points. For Pool E; the MB Knights are leading with 6 points and in second place is Tubusereia Sharks on 4 points.

For Pool F; Cape Rodney Breakers are leading with 5 points and Daetai Storms with 4 points. In Pool G; Apete Rats with 6 points and Wasim Laumas in second place with 4 points.

And closing the Pools is Pool H with Ume Lapia leading with 6 points and GTFS Buffalo in second place with 4 points.

The quarter finals show, Marshall Bugs challenging GGK, Buria Reds to play with Bese Eels, Koiari Gogea 1 versus 24 Miles, Zivago Versus Minaru Storms, MB Knights against the Daetal Storms, Cape R Breakers Versus Tubusereia Sharks, Apete Rats versus GTFS Buffalo and game 56 completing the quarters with Ume Lapia against Wasim Laumas.

Tournament Director is impressed with how the game is flowing and is looking forward to which team takes the crown for the 9s challenge 2023.