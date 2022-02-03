Cutters Squad Announced

The 42 man squad will be assembled this week and will go through medical checks before they commence training.

Cutters Team Manager Freddie Kumai said the Train on squad is made up of 38 players selected from the recent Coca Cola Ipatas Cup (CCIC) Kimbe challenge.

Kumai said a final squad will be selected and trimmed to 26 after the train and trials game in March.

The best 26 will have a first trial game before they attend the CCIC challenge in Lae in four weeks’.

He' said this is the best opportunity for the players to expose their ability to convince the coach and selectors.

Kumai said the team is very young, blended with youth and experience.

Apart from the local boys, Kumai also announced they have four Goroka Lahanis Forwards in the camp including young center Alex Max who was recruited from a local comp in Kondopina League in the Western Highlands.

He said Max is an exciting player and would be a perfect replacement for PNG Hunters new recruit Tony Worrot.

Bulk of the Cutters 2021 squad have been retained.