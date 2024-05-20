Cutters hold out a luckless Isou

The win has elevated the WNB franchise to 3rd place on the competition points table (8 points).

Cutter’s narrow win has again left the Gulf franchise winless since the 2024 Digicel ExxonMobil Cup season started, a far cry from their reasonable winning track record over the past three seasons under current head coach, Roger Laka.

Another tough day at the office for the young and inexperienced Gulf Isou outfit, who bravely fought throughout the entire 80 minutes to stay in touch with their WNB opponents but again fell short by a converted try. The lack of good game management, direction and control in their spine left a lot to be desired while their forward pack did not have the impetus to challenge the Cutters' pack both in attack and defense.

Cutters coming off a heavy loss against Vipers last week, looked very ordinary with a lack of intensity and coordination that could have caused them the game.

From the outset, both teams were guilty of too many unforced errors and a lack of control in their execution.

Cutters nippy number 9 and man of the match Jethro John had an outstanding game bagging a double in the 2nd half to get the Cutters home. Isou showed great resilience to stay in the fight and would not die wondering when they led 14-12 heading into the 2nd half before the Cutters wrestled the lead back for a 24 -14 win.

Isou was led by lanky winger Kenny Laho, Full back Michael Timothy, and Ray Vat Vincent while upfront they had the services of captain Jastar Kumo Ezra Din Sakaia and Joel Torombe off the bench.

Cutters Coach Albert Patak said it was good to get a win but was not impressed with some of the referee's calls which could have cost them the game. Moving forward he said they will go back to the process and fix up their discipline and defense before their next game.