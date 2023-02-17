Cutters get 300K from Talasea DDA

The Talasea DDA comes on board to support the provincial franchise since its inception in 2019.

Kumai said as part of its quests to address law and order in the province, sports is one of the platforms where youth can engage, preventing social disorder.

The former Kimbe Cutters Team Manager is pleased with the continuous support from the West New Britain provincial Government and challenged other corporate bodies to come on board as well.

The team’s official training program for the 2023 season commenced today at the Peter Humphreys Oval in Kimbe.