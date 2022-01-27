Curtis Scott unlikely to play this season after court date is set for August

The 24-year-old was set to link up with the Eels on a train-and-trial deal, however that NRL lifeline fell through after he was arrested earlier this month.

He was charged with two counts of intentionally choke person with recklessness, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm (domestic), and three counts of common assault (DV).

Scott’s matter was heard in court last week with the ex-Raiders and Storm centre indicating that he will defend the charges.

His case was adjourned until August, according toWide World of Sports, making it highly unlikely he will feature in the 2022 season.

It has been alleged that Scott assaulted his ex-partner Tay-Leigha Clark on multiple occasions in 2018.

An apprehended violence order (AVO) application has been made by NSW Police on behalf of Ms Clark, however Scott’s lawyer has looked to vary the application.

Scott made his NRL debut for the Storm in 2016 and featured in their premiership-winning squad the following year. He then joined the Raiders in 2020, however he was sacked in August, 2021 after a nightclub incident in Canberra.

The Eels showed interest in Scott following the departure of veteran winger Blake Ferguson.

The NRL had signed off on a train-and-trial contract one day before Scott’s arrest, but the governing body has since ruled out any chance of registering the contract until he faces court, which is now scheduled for August — just weeks before the finals.

Story first published on Fox Sports Australia

Link to original story