Cup quarter finals set

Northern Reds (2) will meet H6 Knights for a rematch. The two teams will only play the second half after the match was abandoned only minutes before fulltime on Saturday after the match referee walked off.

In the other scheduled quarter finals, Capital Macows will meet Raiders Namona at 12.30pm followed by another rematch, Sari Hawks against Kone Texas Rats at 1.30pm. This particular match was also called off after both teams ended up in an 8-all deadlock during golden point time.

Winners of tomorrow’s quarter finals will advance to the semi-finals on Sunday 15 January 2023.