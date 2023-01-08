Cup finals end with close results

- Vanu Dust 14, Morata Swans 0;

- Kone Texas Rats 6, Boroko Bulldogs 4;

- Sari Hawks 12, RMA 289 Jokers 8;

- D8 Mosquitos 16, Garden Hill Eagles 2;

- Raiders Namona 8, Joyce Bay Sting Rays 6.

Both teams were tied up 6-all at the end of regulation time until Raiders kicked a penalty in golden point time to take the match from Sting Rays 8-6.

Sting Rays then appealed against Raiders alleging they used four registered Digicel Cup players instead of only three as per Tournament Rules.

In another incident, the match between Capital Macau and Kone Sharks was called off 36 seconds before full time by match official Glenn Paki after Sharks players refused to accept the referee's decision. Macau were leading 8-6.

The Judiciary Committee met after the match to deliberate on both issues before they can make a decision. They will also confirm the qualifying finals draws for today.