Cubs lead points table

According to coach Carol Apelis, Cubs have maintained their winning streak since game one of the fully loaded softball competition and looking strong to make the finals.

After 4 Rounds of competition Cubs have remained undefeated and currently leading on 8pts, followed by Gazelle (1), United Sisters, Stingerz and Bears Silver Tips all on 6 pts apiece.

Port Moresby Women Softball President Ian Soweni said the challenge is coming from Gazelle team (1) and reigning champions, United Sisters. Gazelle (1) beat United Sisters last week in the washed out game from the previous week.

Soweni said Cubs have beaten Gazelle (1) in their last encounter and would be very interesting how they will come up against preimers United Sisters in two weeks’ time.

Meanwhile the President has advised that this weekend Port Moresby Women Softball will be presenting a number of individual awards from the 2019-2020 season for both A and B grade players.

This will include trophies for A grade winner United Sisters and B grade winner, Bears including individual awards for players.

Players’ names were picked from game stats as per game scorebook each weekend.

Soweni said certificates for participants who completed the Oceania Sport Education Program (OSEP) in community coach and official (CC&O) and Sports in Communities Administrator course in January, 2020 will also be presented.

This Saturday will see Round-5 of the fully loaded women’s competition and softball fans are encouraged to come out to the Bisini diamonds and enjoy some women softball action.