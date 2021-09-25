Crunch Time For Sportstok Sevens

Twenty-four teams from around the country have been confirmed for this year’s cup challenge from October 2-3rd at the Sir John Guise stadium.



According to the draw, the 24 teams have been placed in six pools with four teams in each pool. The drawing of the teams for each pool was made at a media conference this week.

Tournament Coordinator, Paul Joseph explained the open draw policy of teams for each pool was done in a fair and transparent manner to avoid complaints.

Among the 24 teams are 2020 premiers, Papua Compoud Ravens of Lae and Kramer Ausenco Brothers of Port Moresby. Daru will be sending a good number of teams, however with the recent Government announcement on the lockdown in Western Province may affect their travel to Port Moresby.