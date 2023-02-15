Crunch time for Ipatas Cup finals

The finals were initially scheduled to kick-off last week however due to the proposed Hela 9s tournament the games were postponed to this weekend.

The 20th edition of the Coca Cola Ipatas Competition finals will go ahead without further delays with the Western End Challenge scheduled for this week.

The total of 16 teams from Western Highlands, Southern Highlands, Enga and Hela provinces will converge at the Kimil Rugby League oval in Jiwaka for the elimination play off over Thursday and Friday, with the two outright winners proceeding to meet the two winners from the Eastern End Challenge which will follow on next week in Lae.

When confirming the Western End and Eastern Challenges today CCIC Manager, Sam Koi said though games were set for last week however due to unforeseen circumstances and for everybody’s convenience they had no choice but reschedule the playoff for this week.

Koi said despite the minor setback, games set to going ahead this week with all teams ready to take the field on Thursday and Friday.

He stressed to the teams that for this season alone they have relaxed some the tournament rules to allowed for the finals proceed.

CCIC Manager said the elimination process will continue for the 16 teams in Eastern End leg with the two winners taking on winners of the Western End challenge in the cup semifinal; and grand final hopefully early March.