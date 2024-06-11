CRU women’s rugby gains momentum

The (10) team competition is run in parallel with the Pepsi CRU Men’s competition with games being played on Sundays at the Port Moresby International High School sport oval. It is anticipated that the U20 girls will also participate in this year’s competition starting next week.

CRU Women’s competition has been boosted in 2024 as a standalone competition with Niu Power Ltd coming onboard as the major naming rights sponsor. The competition is aimed to encourage more young women and girls to come out and participate in the code of rugby, being a global sport .

Technical Officer, Joan Lapan said since the competition started in April -May this year, there’s been some good rugby played by women at the Port Moresby International School oval on Sundays.

Lapan said after Week 5, they have 13 weeks of competition left, with the U20 girls also starting their competition shortly . She said they have scheduled 18 weeks of normal games, culminating in a top three preliminary finals in August.

Since Niu Power Ltd came onboard to sponsor and support women’s rugby, Lapan said there’s been great interest building around this area with 10 clubs competing for this year’s title alongside defending Queens, Harlequins currently leading the comp with Sisters in second spot.

Lapan is again encouraging new clubs and more young girls to come forward and register and keep the spirit of women’s rugby going especially with the support of Niu Power being great advocates and promoters of inclusiveness in rugby and sport in general.