CRU Competition Coordinator Paul Joseph said despite of the “no crowd” restrictions games have progressed smoothly since competition started 4 weeks ago.

Joseph said round five this weekend marks halfway through the 10 weeks normal rounds of games with five more rounds of before the final series commence.

He said the Women’s division which kicked off with the 7s competition last week, will head straight to 10s rugby after round 6 before going into their finals.