CRU providing employment pathways for players

The games have evolved overtime, making strides abroad in the Australia and England’s rugby league competitions with a handful of homegrown rugby league players securing fulltime contracts there.

While this is a great success story for the code of rugby league, the sister code, rugby union has gone one-step further in giving its players opportunity to secure employment abroad and play rugby as well.

Capital Rugby Union (CRU) in Port Moresby, through its off-field development and personal growth Program, for the first time sent one of its players overseas to work and play at the same time.

Kenneth Vagi, who plays for University Piggies left for Australia on January 27 where he will be working as an Industrial Service Provider at a Mine Site in Mudgee, New South Wales, Australia.

While working there, Kenneth will be playing for Mudgee Wombats at the New Holland Agriculture Cup, a tier two competition in the Central West District Rugby Union.

In addition to providing employment and playing opportunities in Australia, the Capital Rugby Union also wants to expose its players to new life experience, which will help motivate them to change their behaviour, attitude and outlook towards life.

The Capital Rugby Union has worked closely with Australia through Pacific Australia Labour Mobility Scheme (PALM) to make this program happen.

Meantime, a couple of other players, coaches and matches official have been shortlisted under this program to follow Kenneth.