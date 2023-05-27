CRU matches rescheduled for tomorrow

First game for tomorrow starts at 10:00 AM when Krammer Ausenco Brothers takes on MBB Marlines in the Under 23 divisions. Following this match will be an A Grade contest between the same two teams to open A Grade games.

High flying Nova will go up against struggling Wanderers in the second A grade match. The premier division matches follow after this A Grade games. Premier matches start at 2:20 pm. All these matches will be played on field one.

Field two will see women’s division contests. Sister will be playing Valley Hunters before courageous Harlequins taking on Juggernauts to wrap up the round.

The competition urges clubs to have only two water boys fully attired in appropriate vest to perform the responsibility. They should not interfere games progress.

In addition, there would be NO water breaks throughout the game. This is done purposely to ensure that there is smooth flow and professionalism in the game.

Teams are expected to be out playing the best football they can after taking some tips from the Rugby Union Greats in Will Genia and Matt Gitteau who conducted clinic program with clubs and player during the week.

Meanwhile, tomorrow’s games are subject to whether and venue management. If there is fine weather tonight, games will commence.