CRU heavyweights clash

The competition’s heavyweights will face each other for the first time this season at the Bava Park. The sides had a couple of encounters last season but all was in favour of Brothers and Crusaders are out to make amends.

This season, Crusaders have been performing very well in the opening three rounds and will put up stiff challenge against their opponents.

Brothers head coach, Joe Kautu praised the resurgence of the Crusaders and their performance this year, saying Brothers cannot take them lightly.

Brothers Coach Joe Kautu said “The Crusaders have improved a lot this season and it clearly shows on where they stand on the ladder right after three rounds of Competition. They are good young side and we cannot take them lightly. If we do, they can cause upset.”

Crusaders coach Frank Gabi Jnr,shares his thoughts of this weekend’s match, saying Brothers is a tough team, and he has a lot of respect for them and their recent success in the CRU competition. He said they are a team to be reckoned with this weekend.

“Our recent performance against the Brothers has been a challenging one. They are pretty tough side to beat for any team. They probably the Model club in terms of premier grade Rugby for the last three – four seasons. So it’s going to be a tough one for us,” said Frank.

Both teams will look to prove themselves on the field this Saturday. They know each other too well and their style of play. It will be a great match to catch for CRU fans and followers.

Crusaders tend to move the ball around the park a lot given that they lack size in their forward pack. The Brothers are bigger in built and mostly run into the defensive line to create try scoring opportunities.

The teams will have a strong shoot-out in the opening minutes of the games to lay the platform for the remainder of the match.

In another senior division match, Defence will take on Valley Hunters. Their women teams also take on each other.

Catch the teams in action at the Bava Park this Saturday at 11am.