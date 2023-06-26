CRU embrace referee clinic

The program held from Friday, June 23rd and Monday 26th was run under World Rugby Education Program to educate referees and match officials. Facilitating the lessons was Callum Robertson from the Queensland Rugby Referee Association.

Robertson took them from rugby management particularly on how to get the best out from players, high tackle processes, framework, and set piece and then positioning as well as communication.

Robertson believed these are some of the important areas of the game every referee should know about. Going through the lessons, Robertson said he wanted to give the best to the referees so that they are well prepared going into the field for referring.

“It was interesting as the referees were showing interest to learn. There is a huge talents and potential in PNG and it needs to be natured. Having this program will give put them on the right path for match officiating,” said Robertson.

He was at the Bava Park over the weekend watching the referees putting the lessons into practice. He was also given an opportunity referee the premier division match between Nova and Krammer Ausenco Brothers.

This program is the first of each kind between Queensland Rugby Union and Pepsi Capitla Rugby Union although it is the not the first time for the code in the country.

This will be an ongoing program between the two rugby unions. There will be an opportunity for referees in CRU to go and officiate matches in Far North Queensland areas in the Queensland Rugby Union Competitions.