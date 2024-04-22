CRU concludes preseason

The pre-season Sevens Tournament that started two weeks ago has attracted sizeable crowds to Bava Park, Port Moresby, in what is already shaping up to be a promising year for the 2024 competition.

President of Capital Rugby Union, Kori Chan said he is anticipating the 2024 competition to reach a new level following a successful 2023 competition where all teams played well and put the competition on notice to corporate companies and interested individuals.

While remaining optimistic for this season, Chan confirmed that one of its premier teams, Defense Rugby Union, will not be participating in the 2024 season as they have been suspended for 12 months. The Kone Sharks will be the new team running out this season.

Kone Sharks have shown competitive spirit in the preseason tournament. They are expected to come strong in the season proper.

Chan further said he wants the CRU competition to grow and reach new heights in 2024. He said he would only achieve this with the help of the participating clubs, their corporate sponsors, and passionate fans.

The pre-season tournament comprises three divisions; Open Men's, Women's and Under 20. The season proper will also have teams participating in the same three divisions.

He expects all the participating teams to light Bava Park on 27 April when the CRU 2024 season returns to the pitch for another exciting rugby year.