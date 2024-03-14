Crowned Cup Champions

With it all, the play for the Barramundis batted first and found themselves in an early spot of bother reeling at 3 for 20.

But some brilliant counterattacking cricket from Tony Ura (61) along with a string of handy middle-order contributions from Hiri Hiri (15), Hila Vare (18) and Chad Soper (13) lifted the Barramundis to a decent position before Alei Nao smacked a brilliant 30 Not Out from just 10 balls including 3 incredible sixes which had to be seen to believe, a helicopter six and ramp scoop included.

These flamboyant blows lifted PNG to a competitive 171 from their 20 overs.

PNG was then electric in the field and with the ball in hand, Kabua Morea on fire early with some beautiful in-swing bowling accounting for the stumps of two Nepalese batsman. Soper was then incredibly tidy in the middle overs taking 2 for 15 and could have had a third if not for a tough dropped catch.

Sese Bau (2/10) and Sema Kamea (2/13) then cleaned up the tail as PNG finished off Nepal for just 85 runs and with that claimed a massive victory and the status of tournament champions.

From here the side will head to their final stop on their Tour Of Asia in Malaysia which will see them play another round of International matches.

HKC T20I “Tri-Series” Final Tin Kwong Rd Recreation Ground, Hong Kong.

Papua New Guinea Barramundies defeated Nepal 8/171 (20 Overs)

Nepal 10/85 (16.3 Overs)