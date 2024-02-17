Cricket PNG talent ID roll out

Maha who’s now Cricket PNG’s Talent and Identification Manager said the focus is now on building up the next generation of junior cricketers towards the next World Cup.

Maha said his other focus is to promote and spread the game to more centres around the country, rather than concentrating on Port Moresby alone and making cricket a national game. He said Cricket PNG is now committed to spreading its wings and rolling out its junior development programs to six centres that they have identified. They are Alotau, Lae, Kimbe, Popondetta, Hagen and Goroka.

Apart from talent identification, they will also create links for players to be mentored by competent coaches as part development process to harness their cricket skills and knowledge of the game.

Maha however highlighted that facilities and coaching are the two biggest issues lacking in a lot of centres which they are addressing at the moment as part of the rollout strategy.

In supporting the program, Cricket PNG General Manager Lee McDowell said Maha’s role covers a wide range of responsibilities but with his vast knowledge of the game coupled with his experience, they are very confident he’ll get the job done.