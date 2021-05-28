Cricket PNG To Start Comp

The approval was a relieve for both the domestic competition and Cricket PNG’s preparations towards the upcoming international events.

Cricket PNG Domestic Competition Manager, Lakani Oala said following the approval granted this week, all scheduled programs could go ahead.

This would include the domestic competition and lead up preparations towards the ICC T20 for the PNG Baramundis and the Samoa Qualifier for the PNG Lewas.

Oala said while the PNG Baras squad was at training in clusters during the lockdown and the approval will now give the team more flexibility.

In terms of international cricket ranking Oala he’s proud to say PNG is up there among the world’s top cricketing nations.