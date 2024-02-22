Cricket PNG Aims Expansion

It aims to make this a reality by rolling out its development programs in various provinces of the country.

The PNG National Cricket teams, Barramundis and Lewas, have long been dominated by players from the Southern region (from Central Province). They have represented the country with pride and have been performing well at regional events.

However, Cricket PNG feels the need to expand the sport to other regions of the country so that the national team can have a fair representation

Domestic Cricket Manager, Lakani Oala said it is important cricket is spread to other regions in the country and cricket is committed to promoting the sport in all regions of the country as part of the plan for cricket PNG.

“We would like to see cricket as a national sport like rugby league and soccer. All the development plan we are dishing out now is aimed at making cricket a national sport,” said Oala.

Talent Identification Manager, Rodney Maha is of a similar view. He would like to see cricket being played throughout the country to be considered a national sport.

Maha said for cricket to become a national sport, we must include, as much as possible, all the regions in the country.”

Maha explained that he has held discussions with cricket development officers around the country and hopes this development program comes to fruition.

Cricket PNG Chief Executive Officer, Richard Done remains committed to making cricket the national sport.

Done said: “Our main aim is to speak cricket throughout PNG and on base around National Capital District and Central Province areas which are very strong in cricket. We already know Mile Bay and those areas that have strong cricket background but the other areas are just as important to us.”

He said Cricket PNG is aiming to make Cricket a national sport by 2027, and school cricket programs help the process of nationalizing the sport.

Cricket PNG confirms that 11 provinces are actively playing the sport. They are looking to expand the sport into seven other provinces with a focus on the New Guinea Islands region, hence; by 2027, they should have 18 to 20 provinces playing the sport.