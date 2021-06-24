Cricket gets 70K funding boost

Cricket PNG board secretary, Michael Harrison, received it on behalf of Cricket PNG.

“We want to acknowledge the support from a local insurer, Capital Insurance Limited Group, for the funding assistance. The fund will into supporting our cricket program from development programs to the elite level,” said Harrison.

Capital Insurance public relations officer, Adrian Wamp, said as a locally-owned insurer, Capital Insurance Group is dedicated to helping the community as part of their efforts in promoting sustainable community development.

“We are happy to support Cricket PNG and look forward to a long-lasting relationship moving forward,” said Wamp.

This support is Capital Insurance’s first and they look forward to working with other sports and community development engagements.

The sponsorship covers 50 percent of the premium for seven general insurance products for Cricket PNG and includes motor vehicle fleet, corporate travel, industrial special risk, personal accidents-players, and personal accidents – match officials, personal accidents – executives and workers compensation.

Meanwhile, Cricket PNG is preparing to send the national team to Australia for upcoming international fixtures.