CPNG Academy lose to Barbarians

Captain for the CPNG Academy Side lost the toss; ANZAC Barbarians elected to bat first and posted a winning target of 168 runs in their allotted 20 overs. Barbarians lost only 5 wickets in their innings.

CPNG Academy bowlers were made to work hard for their wickets and managed only 5 wickets. Mahuru Dai took two wickets for 31 runs, Junior Morea took one wicket for 30 runs and Govea Airi contributed with one wicket for 30 runs, in their respective four overs.

CPNG Academy fell short by 11 runs. They were bowled out for 157 in 18.4 overs. CPNG Academy looked set to get the target but kept losing wickets in key stages of their innings. CPNG Academy opening batsman Vani Vagi scored 66 runs, Mahuru Dai 21 runs, Govera Airi 18 and Patrick Nou remained not out on 12. CPNG Academy finished with 10/157.

Coach Rodney Maha expressed his disappointment over the loss against the Barbarians, saying his team was short of the best. He is looking towards a much improved performance from his players as they take on Samoa today.