CPL awards paralympian

CPL Group presented a cheque prize of K3, 000 in its sponsorship category of "Best Sportsperson with a Disability".

CPL’s Group Strategic Marketing GM Kevin Alo said the category represents CPL’s core values on delivering on commitments for inclusion and integral human development in PNG.

Morea is a 25-year old athlete from Vabukori Village in NCD. He holds the Oceania record for the seated Javelin in the F34 class category. He says sports gives him the confidence to perform his best and is grateful for CPL’s support.

Ronnie Mea, representative from the PNG Sports Foundation, thanked CPL for its support and commended the Paralympian in achieving so much despite living with a disability.