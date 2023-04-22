Cowboys v Knights: McLean confirmed to return; Ponga back in the fold

Adam O'Brien's men face a long road trip to Townsville after a Nathan Cleary field goal broke their hearts last Saturday but the expected return of skipper Kalyn Ponga should be enough to put the spring back in their step at Newcastle this week.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys will be hoping to make amends with their faithful after losing to the Dolphins at home in Round 6.

While coach Todd Payten said he saw improvement in his side's third-straight loss to the Warriors on Saturday, the North Queenslanders are a long way from the form that rode them all the way to the preliminary finals last year.

But despite their 16th placed position on the ladder, if history is any indication, the Cowboys know how to tackle the Novocastrians at home, defeating the Knights 36-16 at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Round 9 last season.

Team News

Cowboys: The home side remain 1-19 so far following Tuesday’s team list announcement. Jordan McLean is confirmed to return from a hamstring injury. Reuben Cotter will start the game at lock in the absence of Jason Taumalolo, who faces up to six weeks on the sideline with a knee injury. Ben Hampton and Riley Price remain in the reserves with Jake Granville on the bench.

Knights: There are no late changes in the 24-hour update with Hymel Hunt and Simi Sasagi remaining in the reserves. Kalyn Ponga is back for his first game since Round 2 and will play his 100th NRL match. The superstar's return from concussion sees Tyson Gamble move to the bench. Kurt Mann will start the game at lock with Mat Croker joining Gamble on the interchange. and Brodie Jones (quadriceps) is out indefinitely while Jacob Saifiti returns from a four-game suspension on the bench.

