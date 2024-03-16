Cowboys v Knights: Match Preview

Under the guidance of former premiership-winning half James Maloney, who has taken on the role of club attack coach, the Cowboys played an expansive brand that included scoring four times after running it on last tackle against the 'Phins in a 43-18 win.

Newcastle on the other hand fell to a disappointing 28-12 defeat in front of a sold-out crowd at McDonald Jones Stadium, with a bad collapse in the final 20 minutes seeing them leak three tries.

After being ruled out at half-time last week with a quad injury Enari Tuala misses the game and Thomas Jenkins earn his first appearance for the Knights after signing from the Panthers over the off-season.

Team News

Cowboys: Coach Todd Payten has the luxury of naming an unchanged 17 after the impressive win over the Dolphins to launch the season. No changes in Friday's 24-hour update with Semi Valemei, Jack Gosiewski and Jake Clifford dropping out. Tom Chester is 18th man.

Knights: A quad injury to winger Enari Tuala brings former Panther Tom Jenkins in for his first game as a Knight. Englishman Kai Pearce-Paul has been promoted to the starting side after a strong showing off the bench in Round 1. Former Rabbitoh Jed Cartwright has forced his way into the 17 after being 18th man last week. There were no changes in Friday's 24-hour update with Will Pryce and Brodie Jones remaining in the squad.

