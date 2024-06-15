Corporate Volleyball final hopefuls

Team Parliament House is also a threat in the competition, leading pool D in both men's and women's divisions.

Dentons Lawyers players showed their skills level when they brushed off their opponents in different games to make the Cup Grand Final only to suffer defeat in the hands of Team NCDC last year, 2023.

Having fell short last year, the grand final runner ups put in a lot of effort in this year's competition.

As the final round of the competition draws near with 'wash out' games remaining to be completed this weekend, they are well and truly in the box seat to give another crack at the Cup title.

Vice President of POM Corporate Volleyball Competition, Henry Aika said the 2023 Cup Final runner ups have done enough this year to prove their premiership credentials.

Aika said, "We have the runner ups for last year (2023) Dentons Lawyers. Dentons are doing good in the competition."

National Parliament is another team making waves in the competition with both its men and women's teams leading pool D on the points ladder.

Aika said the Parliament have outplayed many of its opposing teams in its pool with strong wins. He said they (Parliament House) are tipped to make a difference when the competition heads into the finals.

"From pool D, we have National Parliament. They have both men and women at the top of the Pool. So we are looking at Parliament House to make a little bit of difference to the Competition this year," said Aika.

The competition has 49 team participating. Thirteen teams are grouped in each of the four pools.

Finals format would be, top four teams will be playing in the Cup Finals, while teams finishing on the fifth to eighth placings in the group, play in the plate finals and those finishing below ninth play in Bowl finals.