Corporate Slowpitch nears finals

The competition this year has seen a remarkable increase in the number of corporate teams, some joining the competition for the first time, others making a comeback.

Thirty-four (34) corporate companies with men and women teams are currently competing for this year’s Port Moresby Corporate Slowpitch Softball title. Finals are set for July. The teams are in four pools of nine and eight. So far the games have been competitive and fun over the past seven weeks.

The Slow-pitch softball concept has had more than a decade of success. It is a major fundraiser initiative of the Port Moresby Women Softball Association. The competition ground rules promote inclusiveness where men and women from various corporate organizations come together, socialize, interact, foster friendships and promote good health through physical exercises.

Port Moresby Women Softball Association President, Ian Soweni, said this year they have welcomed back corporate teams including ICCC, GFI, CASA (PNG), PNG Power, Water PNG, and Digicel. The President said Pool D games ended their competition last week while Pools, A, B, and C will play out their last matches this coming weekend before they proceed to the final.