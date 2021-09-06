Corporate Slow Pitch

Port Moresby Women Softball President Ian Soweni said since the flyer went out, a number of corporate companies have confirmed their participation which is encouraging to note, given the current effects of the pandemic.

Soweni said while still awaiting confirmation from some companies, they have extended the deadline by a week, with the competition tentatively set to pitch off on the 18th of September, 2021.

The competition will be played under the Niupela Pasin regulations of the PNG Sports Foundation and the NCC.