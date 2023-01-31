Corporate Netball nears finals

The competition which has attracted over a hundred teams from the various corporate companies in the city fielding two teams each and played in Divisions as Team 1 and Team 2.

The NCD Private Companies Netball has a long history which started around 2003 with only 8 teams. 25 years on from those humble beginnings this season they have registered 102 teams.

The normal round of matches concluded on the weekend before they go into the play-offs which will feature 17 divisions with two teams in each division to challenge for the grand final playoff set for February 25.

NCD Private Companies Netball Competition President Julie Mai said after a two year break due to covid it’s great to see the competition back up with overwhelming interest as shown by the number of teams this year.

Mai said the netball competition brings out all female employees, girls and working mothers and children to socialize and have fun as well as to keep fit and healthy.

The President said at the end of the normal competition they have rescheduled a number of washed out matches which will be played this weekend before they get to the playoffs.

Mai said they have confirmed the dates and finals format series that will roll into the grand final and presentations.

On current form defending premiers from 2019 Kenmore who remained undefeated this year are early favorites to retain the title while Post Courier could be the dark horse.