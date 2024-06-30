Corporate Dart tournament 1 ends

After a close contest between PNG Power Chiefs and ExxonMobil, the PPL Chiefs checked out to win 5-4.

In close and fair play at the NCDDA Corporate Dart competition, the Cup Final challenge delivered much excitement in what showed to be an even contest between PPL Chiefs and ExxonMobil.

A firing start it was for PPL Chiefs showing their dominance in the tournament taking out the first 2 sets of games to lead 2-0. ExxonMobil kept their cool and recollected themselves to win the third set of matches to bring the scores to 2-1.

As the match proceeded ExxonMobil regrouped to fire back for another win to level at 2-all. It was a neck-and-neck affair and players in both teams showed their skills on the board bringing the scores down to the decider at 4-4.

It was anybody’s match- PPL Chiefs looked threatened with ExxonMobil keeping it cool. All eyes were awaiting the last checkout as PPL Chiefs smart play saw them checkout out on 118- a jubilant celebration was in the air for the PPL team.

ExxonMobil fought through to the finals and was happy to compete, stating it was a good networking opportunity for corporate companies and their staff and spouses.

In the Place Final, despite a few hiccups in the match between BSP Bulls 2 against All Cargo Logistics. The bankers had the upper hand winning 5-3 in a tough playout.

As Tournament 1 of the NCDDA Corporate Dart competition came to an end on Saturday, June 29, high-performing darters were recognized during a presentation.

Meantime, individual players from various organizations were awarded for their good play during Tournament 1 from March to June 2024.

The awards included various categories from Highest start, highest check-out, and highest score. According to the competition president, Dr Kapua Kapua it was a tough decision awarding players but it was from recorded stats that players were recognized.

Individual awardees were fairly represented across the participating corporate companies, BSP, Car Club, PNG Power, PM & NEC, Coca-Cola, BPNG, ExxonMobil and Digicel to name a few.