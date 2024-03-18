CORPORATE 7s SOFTBALL STARTS

The softball 7s concept was trialed out in 2023 with six teams and this became an instant success. It is now part of the Port Moresby Men’s Softball annual calendar.

This year in its second season, the number has doubled to 13 teams representing various government and private organizations which include the 2023 defending champions PNG Power and runners-up NASFUND Super.

The teams took to the diamonds with a lot of enthusiasm to showcase their hidden softball talents and skills as they tried to outwit their opponents in batting, running between bases, fielding and catching which was all fun and games.

The competing corporate teams that took to the diamonds on the weekend were PNG Power, NASFUND Super, NASFUND Savers, NCSL, Swire Shipping, ALPHA Insurance fielding three teams, Digicel with two teams, US Embassy, Lands Department and Newmont.

Finals will be played out next Saturday, March 23 including the grand final.