Cook Islands role a special honour for Hunt

During a brief return to the NRL in 2021, Hunt was convinced by his then teammate Alex Glenn to head away to that year’s World Cup with the Cook Islands, a nation he qualified for through his mum Matera who hails from the island of Rarotonga.

But when the pandemic caused the tournament to be postponed, and Hunt stepped away from top-level footy at the end of that season, dreams of a final fling on the Test scene disappeared.

So earlier this year, during a season in which he won the Queensland Cup’s coach of the year award for his efforts with Souths Logan, Hunt jumped at the opportunity when the nation's now former coach, Tony Iro, approached him about taking over.

“This is a very special chance to represent half of my heritage,” Hunt told NRL.com.

“I don’t think it’s very well known that I’m a Cook Islander at all. People know that I am of New Zealand descent and pledged allegiance to Australia, but this is about being able to reconnect with my heritage and my history.

"Mum is a Cook Islander and I used to get shipped over there every school holidays when I was young. It was a second home to me growing up."

“I came close to playing when I ventured back into league as a player before I retired in 2021.

“I was on my last legs and ‘Sponge’ [Iro] and Alex Glenn were talking to me about it. There was an opportunity there, but I don’t know how much help I would have been at that point!”

Hunt will kick off his tenure with a clash against Papua New Guinea at the Santos National Football Stadium in Port Moresby on October 15, before playing Fiji a week later at the same venue.

With their path to the 2026 World Cup now confirmed to include taking part in the inaugural IRL World Series in 2025, Hunt has named a Pacific Championships squad with a mix of youth and experienced campaigners.

Former Kiwi internationals Brad Takairangi and Zane Tetevano headline the group along with promising Rabbitohs forward Davvy Moale, while with the help of Iro – who will remain on the staff in an advisory role – they’ve found players like Esom and Kadiyae Ioka from the Auckland club scene.

“There were a few players we would have liked to have picked but weren’t available, so alongside those experienced guys there are a group from that level below the NRL,” Hunt said.

“Sponge knows the squad inside out and we have been on Zoom calls every week talking. He has given me the lead on all footy aspects and is helping me navigate everything.

“We’re looking forward to it. Papua New Guinea first up over there will be a huge challenge.”

Story first published on NRL.com

Link to original story