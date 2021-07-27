CONFIRMED: Storm lock in Bellamy as details of long-term deal revealed

Bellamy will continue as head coach for at least the 2022 season — his 20th year in the top job. He will then reassess at the end of each of the remaining four seasons to decide whether he will continue coaching or move into a different role at the Storm.

“There have been a lot of moving parts on and off the footy field, but it’s good to have finality on the decision,” Bellamy said via a club statement. “I will be the head coach next year and then I will sit down with the club at the end of each year and talk about what role I might play. At some time during this period, I will take on a different role in coaching and in the commercial area.

“This is my 19th year and there have been some wonderful times over that period. Having the comfort in the surroundings and knowing how the club works certainly helped in making my decision.

“We are obviously feeling for our fans in Melbourne who love their footy and love coming to watch us play which they haven’t been able to do for the last two years. Hopefully, we can get back home in the back part of the year.”

Melbourne Storm Chairman, Matt Tripp, said the Club was thrilled to have Bellamy committed for the long term.

“Craig is one of the most respected and regarded coaches, not just in rugby league but in world sport. We see the influence he has as a coach and as a mentor and leader for our players, coaches and staff which makes him one of the most sought-after people in the game,” Tripp said.

“Craig has shown an amazing ability to adapt over the years, having coached some of the best players the game has seen under very different circumstances and very different football eras.

“He has led the football club through some of the most challenging periods in our short history, particularly in the last two years with the challenges that have been thrown at him as head coach through the COVID pandemic.”

The announcement comes after The Daily Telegraph’s Phil Rothfield told NRL360 on Fox League that Bellamy had the scope to stay at the club for at least five years, with the potential to move upstairs at the Storm.

Bellamy was linked to roles with the Sharks and Broncos over the last 12 months but looks set to become a one-club coach on a deal worth $1.2million per year.

“Craig Bellamy has agreed to a new long-term contract at the Melbourne Storm and it will be signed tomorrow,” Rothfield said on Monday.

“It’s an interesting contract – it could go five years or longer.

He’s agreed to coach for the rest of this year and next year but there’s no certainty after that. If he doesn’t coach after 2022, he will go into a director of football role and appoint his own man as the coach.” Bellamy had spoken about the opportunity to retire to Queensland in the next few years, with his daughter based on the Gold Coast.

But the deal with the Storm will ensure he remains in Melbourne for the next two seasons at least.

“Cronulla came in big time but I am told Bellyache rang Dino Mezzatesta over the weekend to tell them he was staying with the Storm,” Rothfield said.

“Next year will be his 20th year and only one man has done more years at a consecutive NRL club and that’s Wayne Bennett.

“I think he’s staying there because he loves the group and the challenges and how he has rebuilt this side really well.”