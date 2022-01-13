Communication Key For Hunters: Aiton

He joined the coaching staff in Gold Coast in the midst of the 2021 QRL season and says communication is key on and off the field.

“My job is to take the boys and create a pathway, we need to win games, and we also trying to help the boys become better in their rugby league careers as well. So in doing that, we have to speak a little bit of English and Tok Pisin,” said Aiton.

He was not present for last years’ preseason training and is happy with their progress in training for this season.

Aiton is thankful that assistant coach, Stanley Tepend, the Digicel Cup’s top coach is also onboard to help head coach Mathew Church bring the team to the frontline in regards to communication barriers.

“I think having the boys to have a little experience of the different cultures would be beneficial for us.”

The Hunters team will be finalized at the SP Hunters launching before they depart for Gold Coast at the end of this month.