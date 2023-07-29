Commonwealth Youth Games update

PNG will be participating in two of the seven sports in the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games sports program. The 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games will be held from August 4th - 12th.

The team of 10 will be led by former Papua New Guinea athlete and Olympian, Iammo Launa, who is also the Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee Female Vice President.

Team PNG will be participating in Athletics and Swimming. Athletics athletes are Judy Mitchell, Christina Moiyang and Suaire Goiye, who are currently in Gold Coast for lead-up competitions and training.

Swimmers Jhanayali Tokome Garap is based in Brisbane, Joanna Chen in Cairns and Rihannah Makail in Port Moresby.

The team will congregate in Brisbane this weekend prior to departing for Trinidad on the 1st of August.

Our Athletics athletes will be competing in the following events:

Judy Mitchell - 100m and 200m sprint events, Christina Moiyang in 1500m and 3000m, Suaire Goiye in 800m, 1500m and 3000m.

Swimmers, Jhnayali Tokome-Garap will be competing in the women’s 50m Butterfly, Backstroke & Freestyle and the 100m Freestyle and Butterfly, Joanna Chen in the women’s 50m Backstroke, Backstroke & Freestyle, 100m Backstroke and Freestyle and the 200m Backstroke and Individual Medley.

Rihannah Makail will be competing in the 50m, 100m and 200m Breaststroke and the 200m Individual Medley.

The team led by the Chef de Mission will be supported by team physiotherapist, Hendriella Vilosi, Athletics Coach Subul Babo, and Swimming Coach Frederick Van Der Zant.