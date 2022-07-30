Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony

At the helm were the flag bearers, John Ume and Rellie Kaputin who led the contingent out proudly in what was a historic night for different reasons.

The opening ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games welcomed 72 nations and territories in spectacular fashion with cultural performances and fireworks accompanying the traditional speeches.

Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall were present, with Prince Charles officially declaring the 22nd edition of the Games open after reading out the message of Her Majesty The Queen contained in the Queen’s Baton.

She said, “The Games remind us of our connection with one another, wherever we may be in the world, as part of the Commonwealth family of nations.”

More than 5000 athletes will be in competition over 10 days across 19 sports with Team PNG taking part in six (Swimming, Squash, Athletics, Boxing, Table Tennis and Weightlifting).

Team PNG Chef de Mission, Michael Henao said the opening ceremony had captivated and further inspired Team PNG.

“Our flag bearers Rellie Kaputin and John Ume fully deserved the honour of leading Team PNG out in front of that amazing crowd, and they did not disappoint.

“By all accounts it was a proud moment for every single member of Team PNG. PNG, it’s time to fly,” Henao said.

Day 1 of the Games was on Friday, July 29. All the action from the Games can be watched on TVWAN Sports.