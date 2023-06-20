Commander’s Cup launched

Present at the launching was Unit Commanding Officers, representatives of team officials from participating teams for the CDF’s Rugby Cup Tournament 2023, officials from Capital Rugby Union Port Moresby and Lae and sponsors.

The Chief of Defence Force Major General Mark Goina, officially launched the CDF’s Rugby Cup 2023 with the unveiling of the Shield which will have the winning team engraved on also including the previous winners.

The Commanders Cup tournament runs from July 12 to the 20th.

At the launch teams were drawn into their pools. Ten Teams will be participating in 3 pools, Pools A and B have three teams, while Pool C fills in the remaining 4 teams.

In Pool A: Basilisk Marlins, 1RPIR Diggers and Goldie Warriors.

Pool B: 1134 Crocs, FSB Tigers, HQ Chiefs.

Pool C: LRRU Troopers, 2RPIR Muruks, ATW Eagles, Tarangau Sharks.

Coinciding with the Commanders Cup is the CDF’s National Remembrance Day Golf Challenge. It will be held on the 19 of July. All branches of head quarter PNGDF and units will put up teams.

The Commander’s Cup officials acknowledges the sponsors for the tournament. The sponsors for Platinum are; Commercial Support Program, Mt Hagen Transit Homes, Santos PNG Ltd, Biomass and Kumul Petroleum Holdings.

Gold Sponsor is TISA Group of Companies, the Silver sponsor is Comrade Trustee Services Limited, while Moniplus, MRDC and Digicel have settled in as Bronze sponsors.