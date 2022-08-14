Cobbo bags three as Broncos down Knights

After dominating the opening 40 minutes to lead 18-0, Brisbane allowed the Knights back into the match in the second period before Cobbo's double inside the final 10 minutes ensured they picked up their 13th victory of the season.

The win lifts Brisbane to sixth position ahead of a crucial meeting with the fourth-placed Storm in round 23, while also boosting their points differential which is the second-worst among current top-eight sides.

Cobbo, who also carried the ball for a touch under 200 metres and broke nine tackles, wasn't the only Broncos back to impress, with Te Maire Martin looking sharp in his return to the No.1 jersey with two try assists in the first half.

It took 18 minutes for the hosts to get going via Cobbo, before they scored their second and third in quick succession through Corey Oates and Mam, who finished a special try which saw him link with Martin in a 70-metre effort.

But the second period was a different story and the Knights were, for much of it, the better side, hitting back with tries to Daniel Saifiti and powerful centre Bradman Best.

But as the game sat in the balance, Bronco-turned-Knight Anthony Milford made a critical error when he kicked out on the full, and minutes late Brisbane engineered a second for Cobbo, with his third a short time later sealing the deal.

Source: NRL.com