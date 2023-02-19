Coach Prior believes in team

Coach Spencer Prior believes his team will face opponent, Panama without any fear in today’s inter-confederation play-offs in Auckland, New Zealand.

Panama presents the first major play-off obstacle for PNG to cross, with the winner of that 19 February tie facing a battle with either Chinese Taipei or Paraguay for a place at Australia & New Zealand 2023.

The national women’s soccer team will run into North Harbour Stadium in Auckland as underdogs, in the Group C Semi-finals of the FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

“Yes, we’ll be underdogs. But we’re not approaching it with any fear… There are some good athletes in this PNG team, some good technicians too, for us the challenge is to find the right formula to give them the best opportunity to do something very special,” says Coach Prior.

PNG are Oceania Football Confederation’s 2022 Women’s Nations Cup champions and are ranked 51st in the world (December 9, 2022 release), six places above Panama.

Panama coach, Nacho Quintana is full of praise for a team that has "broken new ground".

“We have our minds squarely on Papua New Guinea. We’re also gathering information on Paraguay and Chinese Taipei, but our focus is on Papua New Guinea. They had a good qualifying campaign in Oceania. They emerged as champions in beating Fiji, which were considered the strongest team, so they have us on alert," says coach Quintana when interviewed by FIFA.