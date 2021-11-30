 

Coach, Players Work Around Language Barrier

BY: Terry Longbut
19:07, November 30, 2021
The former Sunshine Coast Falcons assistant coach Matt Church became the first overseas coach to lead the PNG Hunters after Michael Marum.

When assuming his new coaching role in 2020, his first biggest challenge was the language barrier between him and the playing group, and if he was getting the right message across and whether players understood.

With majority of the players being able to speak and understand simple English, Church had to break down the sessions in simple layman’s language which players understood and were able to embrace.

Church said the appointment of Paul Aiton early this year and more recently Stanley Tepend as assistant coaches will certainly address that language barrier issue moving forward.

