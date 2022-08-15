Co-captains start Madang tour

They were present with some of their teammates at the Madang Soccer Association grand final matches, which started on Saturday and ended yesterday at Laiwaden Oval.

Gabong, a local girl from Nabasa Street, said she was excited to be home in her capacity as co-captain of the PNG WNT, where she encouraged more young girls to take up soccer.

“There are challenges in life but if you are passionate about football, you can achieve the dream like we (PNGWNT) have achieved,” she said.

“It’s about passion and personal sacrifice to achieve something in life.”

Members of the public were given the opportunity to take pictures with the co-captains and the OFC Nations Cup.

Madang was the first port of call for the OFC Nations Cup after arriving in the country with the PNG WNT on Tuesday, August 2nd.

The Cup is also scheduled to visit Lae, Goroka, Kimbe and Rabaul before returning to Auckland, New Zealand.