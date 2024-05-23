Clubs step up in POMAFL

They are followed closely by big movers, Gerehu Magpies in second place, Gereka Bombers on third and Lamana Dockers on fourth place, finding some form heading into Week 7 this weekend.

Competition in the women’s division is also hitting up with five clubs Gerehu Magpies, West Eagles, Concept Koboni, Gereka Bombers and Lamana Dockers vying for this year’s premiership honors. Only three games left before they head into their playoff and grand final which will take place before the men’s.

West Eagles undefeated run so far will be put to the test this weekend when they face second-placed Gerehu Magpies in the main match on Sunday at the Colts ground. Eagles have kicked off their 2024 campaign on a flyer, recording six out of six but could find themselves in a dog fight against an equally strong Magpies lineup on Sunday. It’s a top of the table spectacle with the team that executes better with good discipline will come out on top.

In the earlier match on Sunday, sixth-placed Lamana Dockers will have to be on their guard when they come up against tail-enders of the competition, Bomana Cats who have nothing to lose and ready to cause an upset.

Saturday’s fixtures will see fourth-placed Concept Koboni up against fifth-placed University Tigers. Both teams had slow starts to their 2024 campaign recording only two wins apiece so far, from six games. It’s anybody’s game. Next match up, seventh-placed Alavana Swans would brace themselves for another uphill battle when they face third-placed Gereka Bombers who are in reasonable winning form with five from six so far.

POMAFL President Douglas Lai in the meantime said he’s been impressed with a number of clubs who have stepped up to give the competition a real good crack this season. Lai was particularly pleased with the form and consistency shown by Magpies, Bombers and Dockers to date which augurs well for this year’s quest.

The President said at the conclusion of Week 7 matches this weekend, POMAFL will head to Round 2 with seven more rounds before the finals. He added the women’s competition has three rounds left before the finals with five clubs taking part this year.

The top 5 In the U20 division are: Dockers, Tigers, Bombers West Eagles and Gerehu Magpies.