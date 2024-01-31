Clubs named to represent Southern Confederate

An initial 22 teams representing the eight affiliates in the Southern Region were scheduled to compete in the senior men, U20 boys and open women with the losers bowing out and winners advancing to the next elimination and the top three winners to represent the Southern region at the PNGRFL National Club Championships in Lae next week.

In the U20 play-off, Kaugere Seagulls went down to Hohola Flies 8-4 while in the senior men’s division, Pom Suburban champions Mountain Bulls succumbed to a very physical Moresby South Champions Gabutu Dragons 13 -6

Dragons’ win today earns them the right to represent the Southern Zone at the PNGRFL National Club Championships in Lae tentatively set for this weekend.

PNGRFL Development Officer Indy Varena said though several leagues namely Kerema and Delta Flies of Daru did not take part, the three main contenders were PRL, UPNG and Moresby South which culminated in the grand final today at the Moresby Southside stadium.

Varena has confirmed three teams - Hohola Flies in the U20, Paga Panthers in the women and Gabutu Dragons in the senior men who will now represent Southern Confederate at the National Club Championships in Lae next weekend.